UN adds 61 companies linked to Israeli settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Human Rights Office has named 61 more companies for involvement in activities linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, which the United Nations considers illegal under international law, bringing the total number of listed businesses to 214.

The updated database exposes the expanding role of companies in an Israeli settlement enterprise built on occupied Palestinian land, with firms from 11 countries now listed for activities ranging from construction and finance to technology, transportation, energy and hospitality.

The companies are based in the Israeli-occupied territories, South Africa, China, the United States, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Mexico.

The updated database includes major online booking and technology companies, as well as businesses operating in banking and financial services, telecommunications, construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, food production, waste management and hospitality.

The latest update followed a review of 126 of the 381 companies that remained under consideration after last year’s assessment.

Five companies previously included in the database were removed after the UN office found reasonable grounds to believe their involvement in the specified activities had ceased.

The UN office said 200 of the 214 companies were assessed as contributing to adverse impacts on Palestine's right to self-determination, while 14 were considered directly linked to such impacts. None were assessed at the “causation” level, which requires activities sufficient on their own to affect people’s ability to enjoy a human right.

“This report is another reminder to companies that they have human rights responsibilities and are expected to conduct due diligence to ensure that they do not become involved in human rights violations or abuses,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

The database was first established in 2020 and subsequently updated in 2023 and 2025. The UN Human Rights Office has published the full list of companies included in the latest update, along with those removed.

The office estimates that around 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds. The United Nations considers the settlements illegal under international law.

The expansion of the settlements has been accompanied by a surge in settler attacks against Palestinians, as new outposts continue to proliferate across the occupied territory.

Britain, France and Canada this month moved to block imports from Israeli settlements.

The companies listed by the UN could face boycott or divestment campaigns as pressure grows on businesses to sever ties with activities connected to Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territory, home to more than three million Palestinians.

Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers, with thousands of Palestinians killed, injured or detained. Israeli occupation forces have continued raids and arrests across cities, towns and refugee camps throughout the territory.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands has begun enforcing a ban on the import and trade of goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian and Syrian territories.

The measure, which took effect on September 22, covers products from settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, and the occupied Golan Heights.

The ban applies to commercial imports and intermediary trade in settlement goods. Dutch companies operating abroad are also required to comply.

The measures can also cover settlement products brought into the Netherlands by individual travelers, including souvenirs and gifts.

Prohibited goods found in luggage may be confiscated, while prosecutors can determine whether further legal action is warranted. Deliberate violations can carry criminal penalties.

The Dutch government had previously sought an EU-wide ban on settlement products but proceeded with national measures after failing to secure sufficient support among EU member states.

Belgium, Spain and Ireland have also pursued national measures concerning trade linked to Israeli settlements.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and called for the evacuation of settlers from the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds.

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