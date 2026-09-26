Gharibabadi: State sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, noting that the credibility of international law hinges on the equality of states before the law, added: The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that if international law is to truly safeguard peace, justice, and human dignity, it cannot be a set of selective rules—rigorously enforced against some states while disregarded for others due to political considerations and power dynamics.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are not subject to violation or bargaining,” Kazem Gharibabadi said at a high-level meeting in defense of international law at the UN on Friday, noting that no state is allowed to set aside the principle of the prohibition on the use of force based solely on political claims or a unilateral perception of a threat.

He warned that no country can preserve its security and sovereignty, if the fundamental principle of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter is undermined.

The Iranian officials stressed the legitimate right of any country subjected to aggression to self-defense “within the framework of the UN Charter and international law”.

He emphasized that principles such as adherence to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and the need to distinguish between military and civilian objects, should be applied without exception, whether in Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen or any country across the world.

Gharibabadi stated that today’s primary problem is the “selective” application of rules of international law, noting that the UN Charter is invoked in one case, while geopolitical interests are prioritized in others.

He further said that in some cases strict compliance with UN Security Council resolutions is demanded, whereas in others the violations of these resolutions go unanswered.

In one case, investigations and accountability are called for, while in another, political backing obstructs accountability, he added.

“Such an approach not only undermines justice, but also erodes the confidence of nations in multilateralism and international institutions,” Gharibabadi stressed.

Warning that the credibility of international law will be undermined, if it is not applied equally to all states, Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of the International Court of Justice.

“As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the Court must be able to adjudicate disputes between states independently of political pressure and clarify their legal obligations,” he said.

The diplomat also expressed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with countries that believe in the sovereign equality of states, multilateralism, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the non-discriminatory application of international law to strengthen the multilateral system with the United Nations at its heart.

Earlier this week, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a critique of Western hypocrisy at the UN General Assembly, exposing the contradiction of an Israeli regime armed with nuclear weapons and granted total impunity, while Iran faces relentless inspections and sanctions.

Addressing the assembly, the Iranian official emphasized that trust cannot be built merely through rhetoric, but requires a fundamental abandonment of double standards.

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