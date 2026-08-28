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Iranian Deputy FM: Trump Suffering from Delusions, Hallucinations, Must Be Treated

28 August 2026 - 19:28
News ID: 1858205
Iranian Deputy FM: Trump Suffering from Delusions, Hallucinations, Must Be Treated

The Deputy Foreign Minister, in response to the U.S. President's claim of "ownership of the Strait of Hormuz," described this claim as resulting from a disorder in perceiving reality.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, today, Friday, August 28, in response to the U.S. President's claim of "ownership of the Strait of Hormuz," wrote in a message on the X platform, "Schizophrenia is a complex and acute psychotic disorder characterized by disordered thinking and a distorted perception of reality. Its most common symptoms are delusions and hallucinations."

He continued, "Psychologists recommend that such patients should be monitored and treated around the clock."

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