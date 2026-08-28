Bahrain Revoked Citizenship of 69 Citizens, Their Families Amid War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new report published by the "Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain" organization has revealed the dangerous escalation of the policy of mass citizenship revocation in Bahrain, exposing the continued use of citizenship by Bahraini authorities as a tool for extortion and political repression.

According to this report, the Bahraini regime has used the conditions of regional war to expand the scope of this organized policy that has been ongoing since 2012. After revoking the citizenship of approximately 990 citizens by 2019 under pretexts such as "terrorism" and "rebellion," Bahraini authorities once again applied the same punishment under new vague charges such as "sympathy on social media" and "praise of attacks," and on April 27, 2026, announced the revocation of citizenship of 69 citizens along with their families, simultaneously and without fair trial or providing the opportunity for appeal.

This human rights organization emphasized that Bahrain's actions have not been limited to punishing individuals but have become a collective punishment that deprives children and entire families of official documents, education, healthcare, and housing, leaving generations of stateless individuals both inside and outside the country.

The authorities, by bypassing parliamentary and judicial oversight, have expanded the scope of these actions after revoking the membership of three representatives who opposed the approval of a decree to remove citizenship cases from the jurisdiction of the judiciary and place them among sovereign matters.

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