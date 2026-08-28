Major General Rezaei Warned the Americans; Do Not Commit Mischief

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, met and held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

In this meeting, referring to Iran's assistance to Qatar in difficult days and circumstances, he emphasized the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, stating that we distrust America and that they have repeatedly betrayed diplomacy and negotiations, warned, "If America starts any mischief against Iran, we will bring such a calamity upon their military and economic interests that will be recorded in history."

Major General Mohsen Rezaei continued, "America must first take practical steps to fulfill Iran's conditions, and only then will Iran take action to reopen the Strait of Hormuz."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, expressing gratitude for the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in difficult circumstances and the brotherly relationship between the two countries, stated, "We have never hesitated in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He added, "In the current sensitive conditions of the region, with motivation based on a sense of responsibility, we are always eager to cooperate with Iran."

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