Mosque explosion in Pakistan kills 17, wounds dozens

A powerful bomb exploded Friday at a mosque near a building housing police offices in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 17 people and wounding 57, media reporting police and rescue officials as saying.

The bombing occurred in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, when an attacker apparently rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the mosque, said Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial police chief.

The attack came as violence has surged in the region with security forces targeting militants, AP reported.