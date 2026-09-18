Mosque explosion in Pakistan kills 17, wounds dozens

A powerful bomb exploded Friday at a mosque near a building housing police offices in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 17 people and wounding 57, media reporting police and rescue officials as saying.
The bombing occurred in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, when an attacker apparently rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the mosque, said Zulfiqar Hameed, the provincial police chief.
The attack came as violence has surged in the region with security forces targeting militants, AP reported.
Your Comment