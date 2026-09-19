Annual Imam Hussein Conference Held in Pakistan’s Multan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The annual Imam Hussein (AS) conference was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, Pakistan, attended by followers of various Islamic schools of thought.

The conference brought together academics, scholars, students, and representatives of religious and student organizations from diverse Islamic schools of thought.

Organized by the Imamia Students Organization, the conference was attended by department heads, faculty members, students, religious scholars, and representatives of various organizations. Discussions focused on the life and character of Imam Hussain, the significance of his uprising in Karbala, and his steadfast commitment to truth, justice, freedom, and principle.

Speakers also examined the intellectual, ethical, and humanitarian lessons associated with the events of Karbala and their relevance to contemporary life.

Allama Kazim Abbas Naqvi and Maulana Tayyab Shah Tirmidhi addressed the gathering, emphasizing Imam Hussain’s stand as an example of commitment to truth, integrity, and justice. They highlighted the enduring relevance of these values across different aspects of personal and social life.

Dr. Abu Dharr, a dean at Bahauddin Zakariya University, and Dr. Farida, an associate professor at the university, also attended the conference. They stressed the importance of promoting awareness of Imam Hussain’s teachings and the message of Karbala, particularly among young people and university students.

A central theme of the conference was the importance of rapprochement among Islamic schools of thought, as well as tolerance, dialogue, and mutual respect. Participants emphasized the role of universities as spaces for intellectual and scholarly exchange, where students from different religious and sectarian backgrounds can engage in constructive dialogue and develop greater mutual understanding.

The annual conference seeks to deepen students’ understanding of the life of Imam Hussain and the philosophy of Karbala while highlighting values such as truth, honesty, justice, patience, and steadfastness. It also seeks to draw attention to the humanitarian dimensions of Karbala and the broader lessons its events offer about maintaining moral principles in the face of adversity.

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