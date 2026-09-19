Saudi Arabia Seeks Fate of Pilots After F-15 Jet Downed Over Yemen’s Marib

ABNA24 - Abdulqader Al-Murtada, head of the Sanaa-based National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, revealed on Friday that Saudi Arabia has been attempting to determine the fate of the pilots of the two fighter jets shot down in Marib province, in an implicit acknowledgment that Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes on Yemen that it has continued to deny since the beginning of the latest escalation.

In a post on X, Al-Murtada said the Saudi regime is contacting Sanaa through a third-party mediator to determine the fate of the pilots whose F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Marib province two days ago.

He provided no further details about the fate of the pilots, the ongoing negotiations to determine their whereabouts, or the identity of the third-party mediator.

On Wednesday, Sanaa forces had announced that they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of Saudi military buildups in Taiz and Marib.

They said the aircraft was shot down over Marib province by a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile.



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