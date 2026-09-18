Mike Tyson Donated $250,000 for the Construction of a Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mike Tyson, the legendary former world heavyweight boxing champion, in a charitable act donated $250,000 to cover the costs of building a mosque in the United States.

Published reports indicate that this financial aid was made with the aim of supporting the religious infrastructure of the Muslim community and accelerating the completion of the construction process of this place of worship.

Mike Tyson, who converted to Islam in the 1990s, has consistently been a prominent figure over the past decades who has expressed his devotion to Islamic teachings. In addition to his charitable activities, he has also participated in various events and programs related to Muslim communities in recent years and has used his social opportunities to support this community.

Tyson's action has received widespread reactions among social media users, and many activists in the Islamic community have assessed it as a positive step toward strengthening solidarity and supporting religious centers in America.

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