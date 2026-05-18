Mark Levin Escalates Anti‑Iran Rhetoric, Calls for Regime Change and U.S. Support for Opposition

ABNA24 - US conservative commentator Mark Levin has intensified anti-Iran rhetoric, calling for regime change and the overthrow of Iran’s government in line with positions associated with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on X on Saturday, Levin said the United States should “train,” “arm” and “support” individuals opposed to the Iranian government.

“The regime must be destroyed. The time is now,” he wrote, adding: “We must help liberate the Iranian people, and we can do it without our troops on the ground. Without a forever war.”

Levin has been a vocal supporter of maximum pressure policies against Iran. Since the US and Israel launched war against Iran on February 28, he has repeatedly defended the campaign, calling for intensified pressure and endorsing the overthrow of the Islamic Republic. He has framed the confrontation as necessary for US and Israeli security and has rejected diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

In April, Levin drew controversy after invoking World War II casualty figures and the atomic bombings of Japan while discussing Iran. Critics say such comparisons risk normalizing discussions of extreme military escalation, including nuclear options, in relation to Iran.

Trump has previously issued severe warnings to Tehran. He had threatened that Iran could face destruction “back to the stone age” if it refused Washington’s terms.

Iranian officials have rejected such statements as coercive and illegal pressure tactics aimed at forcing political concessions. Tehran has consistently said it will not yield to intimidation, maintaining that its nuclear and regional policies are not negotiable under threats.

Iran has also accused the United States and Israel of arming “terrorist groups” and militant organizations operating against Iranian interests and regional stability, describing such policies as part of a broader strategy of destabilization and hybrid warfare.

Despite an April 8 ceasefire that paused the war, Iran says the US “excessive” demands are the main obstacle to bringing a permanent end to the conflict.

Relations between Iran and the United States have remained deeply hostile since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended US-backed monarchy rule in Iran. Since then, diplomatic relations have been severed and replaced by decades of sanctions, political confrontation, and regional rivalry.



/129