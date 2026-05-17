Araghchi Reacts to the Impact of the Iran War on the U.S. Economy: All of This Was Avoidable

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a message reacting to the consequences of the Iran war on the U.S. economy, emphasized that all of this was avoidable.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, "Americans are being told they must pay the staggering costs of the war of choice against Iran."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran added, "For now, set aside rising gasoline prices and the stock market bubble. The real pain will begin when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to spike. Already, the rate of auto loan delinquencies has reached its highest level in more than 30 years."

Araghchi stated, "All of this was avoidable."

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