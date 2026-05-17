Hamas: Burning a Mosque Is Organized Terrorism Supported by Israel's Extremist Cabinet

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mahmoud Mardawi, a leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), strongly condemned the attack by Zionist rioters and the burning of a mosque in the West Bank, emphasizing that these crimes constitute organized terrorism supported by Israel's extremist cabinet.

Mardawi stated that the continuation of crimes and terrorist acts by settlers against the Palestinian nation in the occupied West Bank—the latest of which was the burning of a mosque in the village of Jibiya, northwest of Ramallah, and the torching of several vehicles of citizens by settler gangs at dawn on Friday—demonstrates the dimensions of organized terrorism carried out by rogue settler militias with the support of the extremist right-wing occupying cabinet.

He emphasized that the goal of these crimes is to displace the Palestinian nation and empty the land of its inhabitants through killing, arson, intimidation, and exerting double pressure, with the backing and support of all security and political institutions of the occupying regime.

Mardawi warned about the continuation of these dangerous tensions and stressed that the silence of the international community encourages the occupying regime and its settlers to persist in their crimes.

He called upon the Palestinian nation in the targeted villages and cities to strengthen their resistance and solidarity, and to activate all means of popular support to counter settler attacks.

Mardawi concluded by emphasizing that these crimes will not succeed in their goal of displacing the Palestinian nation and emptying the land of its inhabitants.

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