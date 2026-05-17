Pope Asks Americans to Pressure Congress to End the War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pope Leo XIV, criticizing the war against Iran, described the conflict as "unjust" and said, "War does not solve any problem and only leads to the spread of hatred and further violence."

The leader of the world's Catholics called on American citizens to contact members of Congress and pressure lawmakers to end the war and move toward establishing peace. He emphasized that efforts should focus on immediately halting the conflicts and preventing the escalation of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President of the American Quincy Institute, reposting these positions, wrote, "Urgent! Pope Leo XIV has called the Iran war unjust." He added that the Pope emphasized that this war "does not solve any problem" and only increases hatred, and that he has asked Americans to contact Congress to end the war.

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