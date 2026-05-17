Washington Post: The Pope-White House Divide Is Deepening

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Washington Post reported on the widening rift between the Vatican and the White House, writing that although last week's meeting between Pope Leo XIV and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was conducted in a diplomatic atmosphere, the fundamental differences between the two sides have not only diminished but have actually deepened.

The War Against Iran: The Main Point of Contention

According to the report, the disagreement between the Vatican and Donald Trump's administration is not limited to the issue of immigration; the war against Iran has now become one of the main axes of confrontation between the Pope and the U.S. president. The Washington Post emphasizes that neither side has shown any sign of backing down from its positions.

The report adds that although some Catholic leaders had aligned with Republicans over the abortion issue in past decades, Trump's contradictory approach on this matter has weakened that traditional bond.

The Washington Post writes that Pope Leo XIV's opposition to the Iran war is neither a personal nor a temporary stance, but rather a continuation of the Vatican's tradition of opposing America's wars in the region—just as Pope John Paul II had opposed the Gulf War and the Iraq war.

However, according to the newspaper, the main difference lies in Donald Trump's reaction, because unlike previous U.S. presidents, Trump is unlikely to accept the Pope's opposition with restraint, and the possibility of his harsh reactions on social media remains.

The Washington Post report also states that Trump has made virtually no effort to justify the Iran war based on traditional "just war" criteria, and has at times openly expressed disdain for the very principle of ethical assessment of war. Referring to Trump's threats against "Iranian civilization," the report writes that such statements can hardly be interpreted as anything other than hinting at the possibility of widespread war crimes.

The War Against Iran Does Not Conform to Traditional Church Criteria

The Washington Post, elaborating on the theory of "just war," writes that this theory, deeply rooted in the intellectual tradition of the Catholic Church, permits war only under specific conditions, including a just cause, declaration of war by a legitimate authority, the probability of success, and the preponderance of its benefits over harms.

According to the report, critics believe the Iran war does not align with these criteria, because the Trump administration has neither provided a clear path to end Iran's nuclear program nor presented convincing evidence of an "imminent threat." The Washington Post also, citing the views of some legal scholars and theologians, emphasizes that initiating war without congressional authorization faces a serious challenge to its legitimacy under the U.S. Constitution, as the power to declare war rests with Congress, not the president alone.

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