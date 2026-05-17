Bill to Dissolve the Knesset and One Shock Away from Complete Collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The political crisis in the occupied territories has entered a new phase, with the head of the governing coalition in Israel, in cooperation with all heads of coalition factions, formally submitting a bill to dissolve the parliament of the Zionist regime (the Knesset).

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Avir Katz, the head of the governing coalition, has officially submitted this bill to the Knesset. According to the report, the final date for dissolution has not yet been determined and will be set during negotiations in the Knesset Committee. However, it is predicted that the bill will be brought for a final vote on Wednesday of this week.

These developments come as disagreements between Benjamin Netanyahu and the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties over the law exempting religious seminary students from military service have reached their peak—an issue that has become one of the most serious political rifts within Israel's governing structure.

Israeli Analyst's Warning of "Collapse"

Concurrently with the escalation of the political crisis, Israeli author and analyst Alon Mizrahi, in a harsh commentary, described the current situation in Israel as a sign of the regime's movement toward collapse. He wrote that the Israeli parliament has effectively voted for its own dissolution, and the date for the next general election will be announced soon.

Referring to the dispute over the Haredi military exemption, Mizrahi emphasized that this crisis has exposed deep social and political divisions in Israel, especially as, in his words, "Israel's genocidal madness" has intensified these tensions.

He added, "Israel's population is made up of groups that categorically reject each other, and as Israel's standing deteriorates in every indicator, these tensions will only intensify."

Mizrahi stated, "This country is literally drowning in murder, madness, and crime."

The Israeli analyst also predicted in his commentary that no new government will be formed in Israel.

He wrote, "Israel is just one serious shock away from complete collapse, and political, social, and military chaos will be an inseparable part of its daily life until the end. And it will be ugly."

**************

End/ 345E