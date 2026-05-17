In the UK, Muslims Have Become One of the Youngest Communities in the Country

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new report by the Muslim Council of Britain shows that Muslims in the country have become one of the youngest and fastest-growing population groups in England and Wales—a change that experts say could significantly impact British politics, the economy, and the social fabric in the coming years.

According to the report titled "British Muslims in Numbers," Muslims now make up 6.5 percent of the population of England and Wales, with an average age of just 27—13 years lower than the national average. Furthermore, nearly half of British Muslims are under 25.

Researchers say that if the voting age is lowered from 18 to 16, approximately 150,000 new Muslim voters would enter the electoral arena—an issue that could gradually affect political balances in Britain.

"The Old Image of Muslims Is No Longer Realistic"

Miqdad Asaria, a professor of health policy at the London School of Economics and a member of the research committee of the Muslim Council of Britain, says many politicians still view Muslims through a lens from two decades ago. According to him, the new generation of British Muslims are largely born in the country, educated, and active in the public sphere.

He emphasized, "Half of British Muslims are under 25 and are not waiting for permission to participate in politics." The study also clarifies that, contrary to some perceptions, British Muslims are not a single "political bloc," but rather a diverse collection of Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Somali, Arab, convert, and other ethnic and cultural communities.

Growth in Political Participation and Concerns about Islamophobia

Experts say the younger generation of Muslims has become more active than ever in the British political and social arena—an issue in which social media and alternative media have also played a significant role.

Mohammed Sinan Siyech, a professor of political science at the University of Wolverhampton, believes that the rise of far-right movements and the growth of Islamophobia have led young Muslims to pay more attention to political and social issues and to participate in public debates through social media.

Educational Success Alongside Economic Challenges

Despite growth in education and social participation, the Muslim Council of Britain's report also paints a clear picture of the economic and social challenges facing this community. According to the report, the homeownership rate among Muslims is only 41.5 percent, compared to the national average of 63 percent. The number of single-parent households among Muslims is also higher than the national average.

Researchers emphasize that these problems stem more from structural discrimination, underinvestment in Muslim-majority areas, the housing crisis, and employment discrimination than from cultural roots.

Muslims: An Important Part of Britain's Future

Conversely, the report also speaks of signs of social growth and economic mobility among Muslims. The economic participation of Muslim women has increased by 37 percent over the past two decades, and nearly one-third of Muslims now hold a university degree—a figure approaching the national average.

Abdulazim Ahmed, deputy director of the Centre for the Study of Islam in Britain, says Muslims in the country are evolving faster than commonly perceived and are now an active, educated, and influential part of British society. According to him, the youthfulness of the Muslim population will also strengthen their role in the future of Britain's economy and labor market.

The report ultimately raises the question of whether Britain's political and social institutions are prepared to accept the far-reaching demographic and social changes that are already taking place.

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