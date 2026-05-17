Iran Has Put a "Gun to America's Head" by Controlling the Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Leon Panetta, former director of the CIA and former U.S. Secretary of Defense, warned in an interview with The Times about the continuation of the war with Iran, saying that the Donald Trump administration has entered a conflict that, contrary to initial expectations, could last for months.

Iran Has Put a "Gun to America's Head"

In this interview, Panetta stated, "By controlling the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has put a 'gun to America's head' and has been able to exert heavy pressure on the global economy and energy markets." He said that as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Iran will continue to hold significant leverage.

War Longer Than Initially Thought

The former CIA director emphasized, "A war that was supposed to end within 6 to 8 weeks has now taken on a longer outlook, as no solution has yet been found for the main issues, including the nuclear matter and the establishment of a lasting ceasefire."

He also expressed doubt about Trump's recent threats to carry out more airstrikes against Iran, saying, "Additional military strikes are unlikely to create a real change in the situation." According to Panetta, Iran has shown that it can withstand pressure and attacks, and military action is not necessarily an effective lever to force Tehran to back down.

Referring to the possibility of deploying U.S. ground forces to the region, Panetta said, "Military control of the Strait of Hormuz would require a large-scale deployment of forces on both sides of this waterway and surrounding areas, and such an action would result in human casualties."

He added, "The only realistic way to manage the Strait of Hormuz is for the two sides to agree on its administration by an international coalition to ensure the free passage of ships."

The former U.S. official also said, "U.S. intelligence agencies knew from the outset that Iran would resort to closing the Strait of Hormuz if attacked—an action that could disrupt the passage of about one-fifth of the world's oil and raise global energy prices."

Criticism of Trump's Negotiating Team

In another part of his remarks, Panetta also criticized Trump's negotiating team, describing Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as individuals "lacking diplomatic experience."

He concluded by warning, "Even if an agreement is reached between the two sides, the possibility of the United States and Israel returning to conflict with Iran in the coming years will still exist."

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