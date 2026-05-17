The Upcoming Stage Will Be Based on Genuine Partnership and Overcoming Differences

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Faleh al-Zayadi, Iraq's new Prime Minister, stated at an official handover ceremony in Baghdad that his government, alongside domestic priorities, will pursue a balanced foreign policy based on developing relations with various countries and preserving Iraq's national interests.

He added, "Iraq deserves to regain its historical position and influential role, and its people deserve to live in an atmosphere of stability and dignity."

The Prime Minister of Iraq, expressing gratitude for the support of political currents and the role of national and religious institutions in overcoming the government formation stage, stated, "The upcoming stage must be one based on genuine partnership and overcoming differences."

Domestic Priorities: Economic Reforms and the Fight Against Corruption

In another part of his remarks, he addressed his government's domestic programs, saying, "The new cabinet has prioritized the implementation of a comprehensive economic and financial reform program."

According to al-Zayadi, the government will strive to create a diverse and sustainable economy that reduces its dependence on a single source of income and activates other economic sectors.

Al-Zayadi described the fight against corruption as one of the main axes of his government's program, emphasizing, "Corruption is no longer just an administrative problem; it has become an obstacle to the country's development."

Creating Job Opportunities and Supporting Investment

He also spoke of government plans to create job opportunities, support investment, strengthen the private sector, and develop public services.

Iraq's new Prime Minister concluded by stating that his government will stand with the people and will strive to improve citizens' living conditions and respond to their demands.

The Iraqi parliament granted a vote of confidence to 14 ministers of al-Zayadi's government on Thursday, postponing the vote on nine proposed ministers, including the ministers of Defense, Interior, Culture, and Planning, until further notice.

The Prime Minister and cabinet ministers took their constitutional oath before the Speaker of Parliament after the vote of confidence.

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