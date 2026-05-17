Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister: Lebanon's Resistance Weapons Must Be Preserved

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdulwahid Abu Ras, Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister, strongly condemned Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in the killing and wounding of thousands of civilians and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. In a message addressed to Ammar al-Mousawi, Hezbollah's official for international relations, he declared his country's stance regarding the recent developments in Lebanon.

Abu Ras, praising the "steadfastness of the Lebanese resistance" and what he called its field achievements against Israel, stated that the Lebanese front is not merely an internal issue but a front for the entire Islamic Ummah in confronting the common enemy, and that it plays a direct role in supporting Palestine. He described Lebanon as the "front line" of confrontation with Israel.

He also claimed that the ongoing developments and tensions in the region are part of a broader plan aimed at realizing the "Greater Israel" project and shaping a "New Middle East." According to him, the option of resistance is the most effective way to confront occupation and regain the lost rights of nations.

Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that nations which have insisted on their legitimate right to defend their land and sovereignty have been able to defeat hegemonic plans. He added that Lebanon's resistance weapons are a component of power against Israel, and that attempts to disarm it are evaluated as serving Israeli projects.

Abu Ras concluded by stressing the need to preserve Lebanon's internal unity and focus on confronting the "main enemy," and once again declared the steadfast support of the Republic of Yemen for the Lebanese people and their resistance against Israeli attacks.

**************

End/ 345E