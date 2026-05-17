Ayatollah Arafi Appreciates the Efforts of Physicians, Nurses, and Healthcare Staff

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Head of Seminaries across the country, in a message on the occasion of Health Week, appreciated the diligent and responsible efforts of distinguished physicians, devoted nurses, managers, and dedicated staff of the healthcare system, as well as researchers and scholars in various fields of medical sciences.

In this message, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi stated, "Health Week is a fitting opportunity to reflect on the fundamental position of 'health' in the system of human and social life—a blessing that, in Islamic teachings, is referred to as one of the pillars of a good life and one of the clear instances of preserving 'honored life,' and its protection is among the supreme objectives of Sharia."

"Undoubtedly, attention to the health of society is not only a professional and social responsibility but also a human and moral duty in the path of preserving human dignity and protecting the vital assets of society."

The message further stated, "On this occasion, I sincerely appreciate and thank the diligent and responsible efforts of distinguished physicians, devoted nurses, managers, and dedicated staff of the healthcare system, as well as the researchers and scholars who strive in various fields of medical sciences to improve the health level of society. The scientific, specialized, and humanitarian efforts of these dear ones are a manifestation of commitment to public service and a concrete example of responsibility toward human life and dignity."

Another part of the message read, "Today, more than ever, strengthening preventive approaches, improving health literacy in society, expanding interdisciplinary research in the field of health, and deepening the connection between medical knowledge, professional ethics, and human values are unavoidable necessities for the country's health system. In this regard, attention to the various dimensions of health—physical, mental, social, and spiritual—can pave the way for the formation of a dynamic, vibrant society with healthy and efficient human capital."

The message concluded, "It is hoped that with the resolve of health officials, the cooperation of scientific and research centers, and the informed participation of all members of society, we will witness the continuous improvement of health indicators and the strengthening of public health foundations in the country. I beseech Almighty God for the health, success, and increasing honor of all servants in the field of health and the entire noble people."

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