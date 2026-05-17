The Borders of Iran and Pakistan Are Borders of Friendship, Brotherhood, and Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Eskandar Momeni, the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after meeting with Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the Minister of Interior of Pakistan, while thanking him for his visit to Tehran, stated, "I am sincerely grateful to the government and people of Pakistan. The relations between the two countries are rooted in history, and Iran-Pakistan relations have always been good. The visit of the Pakistani Interior Minister, which is his several times to Iran, reflects these warm relations."

Borders of Friendship, Brotherhood, and Security

He added, "Very good bilateral discussions were held. Iran and Pakistan share long common borders, and our borders are borders of friendship, brotherhood, and security, which will become even more secure through bilateral efforts."

The Minister of Interior continued, "One of the main axes of today's talks was the issue of border trade. It was agreed that both Iran and Pakistan would provide facilities and take actions to shorten processes so that border exchanges, transit, goods exchange, and trade can be conducted more easily."

Momeni stated, "Discussions were also held regarding some new crossing points. Overall, good talks were held on border security, trade exchanges, and mutual relations, and there are very suitable capacities between the two countries."

Emphasis on Developing Economic and Trade Relations

He noted, "Fortunately, both the governments and the nations of the two countries have a very positive view of each other. The first message of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution regarding Pakistan also contained special emphasis on the relations between the two countries, and both sides are determined to expand economic and trade relations alongside the development of political and brotherly relations."

The Minister of Interior added, "Necessary facilities must be created on both sides of the border to further strengthen this unity, solidarity, and brotherhood."

Subsequently, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the Minister of Interior of Pakistan, thanking the Iranian Interior Minister for his hospitality, said, "As mentioned, we had detailed discussions on various issues related to Iran-Pakistan relations, as well as border security, and I hope that with the process we have undertaken, we will soon reach tangible solutions in these areas."

Pakistan's Interior Minister, expressing appreciation for Momeni's important role in developing relations between the two countries, continued, "I hope that in tomorrow's meetings, we can also pursue the discussed issues with greater seriousness."

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