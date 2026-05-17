Ammar al-Hakim Calls for a Complete Halt to the War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim, the head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, hosted Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, this morning.

The two sides discussed developments in the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

Al-Hakim, stating that the Iraqi parliament's vote of confidence in the new government is an important step toward ending the political stalemate, expressed hope for the speedy completion of the cabinet.

Regarding the regional situation, the head of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement once again called for a complete cessation of the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resolution of problems and crises through diplomatic methods and constructive dialogue that preserves the power, stability, and sovereignty of nations.

Al-Hakim commended the Iraqi nation's response to the call of the supreme religious authority to assist the two nations of Iran and Lebanon, emphasizing that the Iraqi nation offers a pioneering model of solidarity, empathy, and cooperation with its brothers and neighbors.

**************

End/ 345E