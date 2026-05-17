1000th Anniversary of Transfer of Seminary to Najaf, Opportunity to Re-Examine Shia History

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Mohammad Ya'qubi, as the thousandth anniversary of the transfer of the seminary and religious authority to Najaf al-Ashraf approaches, called upon scholars and students of seminaries to engage in specialized studies and historical research, particularly on the history of Shiism, Shia Muslims, and seminaries.

Referring to the approaching thousandth anniversary of Sheikh Tusi's migration from Baghdad to Najaf al-Ashraf in 448 AH (1056 CE), he described this occasion as an important opportunity to re-examine the roots and authentic heritage of Shiism.

Ayatollah Ya'qubi emphasized, "One of the fruits of this historical research will be clarifying the true and authentic continuation of Shiism from the era of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and refuting claims that try to portray Shiism as a political movement and a later phenomenon in Islamic history."

He added, "Shiism was deeply rooted and established during the time of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and was not limited to well-known figures such as Salman al-Farsi, Abu Dharr al-Ghifari, Ammar ibn Yasir, and Miqdad ibn Aswad from the Muhajirun, and Khuzayma ibn Thabit Dhu al-Shahadatayn, Abu al-Haytham Malik ibn al-Tihan, and Sahl ibn Hunayf from the Ansar. There were also other figures who adhered to Wilayah and the path of truth who have received less attention, including Khalid ibn Sa'id ibn al-As al-Umawi and others."

Ayatollah Ya'qubi also called for the widespread holding of ceremonies and programs to commemorate this occasion, emphasizing the necessity of introducing and explaining the positions of the companions loyal to the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (a.s.), and re-examining the glorious pages of Islamic history.

Ayatollah Ya'qubi had previously, on December 22, 2019, also emphasized the necessity of preparing to commemorate the thousandth anniversary of the transfer of the seminary to Najaf al-Ashraf.

**************

End/ 345E