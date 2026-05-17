  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc:

The Plan to Encircle the Resistance in Lebanon Is Doomed to Fail

18 May 2026 - 02:48
News ID: 1815649
The Plan to Encircle the Resistance in Lebanon Is Doomed to Fail

A member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in Lebanon declared that direct negotiations between some Lebanese officials and Israel have led the country into a dead end, and that attempts to encircle or weaken the resistance will ultimately fail.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Haj Hassan, a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, stated at a ceremony commemorating one of Hezbollah's fallen fighters in the Janah region that the Lebanese government's direct negotiations with Israel have led the country into a dead-end path. He emphasized that the continuation of this process will only lead to more concessions without achieving tangible results.

Referring to recent security developments, al-Haj Hassan said the resistance wants stability in Lebanon, but in his view, the United States seeks instability and incites certain currents against a large segment of Lebanese society. He also emphasized that the resistance is not merely a limited group but comprises a broad part of Lebanese society.

The Lebanese parliamentarian also claimed that the United States intends to equip and organize a part of the Lebanese army to stand against Hezbollah—an allegation that, according to him, has been met with silence from some Lebanese officials. Al-Haj Hassan concluded by emphasizing that the attempt to disarm the resistance will not be feasible, and that such pressures have previously failed.

**************
End/ 345E

Tags

related