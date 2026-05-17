The Plan to Encircle the Resistance in Lebanon Is Doomed to Fail

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Haj Hassan, a member of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, stated at a ceremony commemorating one of Hezbollah's fallen fighters in the Janah region that the Lebanese government's direct negotiations with Israel have led the country into a dead-end path. He emphasized that the continuation of this process will only lead to more concessions without achieving tangible results.

Referring to recent security developments, al-Haj Hassan said the resistance wants stability in Lebanon, but in his view, the United States seeks instability and incites certain currents against a large segment of Lebanese society. He also emphasized that the resistance is not merely a limited group but comprises a broad part of Lebanese society.

The Lebanese parliamentarian also claimed that the United States intends to equip and organize a part of the Lebanese army to stand against Hezbollah—an allegation that, according to him, has been met with silence from some Lebanese officials. Al-Haj Hassan concluded by emphasizing that the attempt to disarm the resistance will not be feasible, and that such pressures have previously failed.

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