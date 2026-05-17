Mass Protests in the U.S. Against Restrictions on Black Voting Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thousands of civil rights activists, Black leaders, and American protesters held a large gathering in Montgomery, the capital of Alabama, to protest the restriction of Black voting rights and the redrawing of electoral districts.

This protest came after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision weakened key protections of the Voting Rights Act—an action that, according to critics, has paved the way for reducing the political influence of Black voters.

Protesters accused Republican-controlled states of attempting to diminish the voting power of the Black community before the upcoming elections by redrawing electoral maps.

The protest march began in the historic city of Selma, site of the famous "Bloody Sunday" event in 1965, and continued to the Alabama State Capitol building.

Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who attended the rally, said, "Montgomery is sacred ground for the civil rights movement, and we will not allow our country to return to the Jim Crow era."

Civil rights activists say the new changes to electoral districts are an attempt to weaken the voice of Black Americans and a gradual return to racial discrimination policies—an issue that has raised concerns following recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

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