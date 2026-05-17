Haaretz: China Sees Iran as a Key Partner Against the US / Beijing Will Not Sacrifice Its Relations with Tehran for Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Haaretz, in a report analyzing U.S. President Donald Trump's recent trip to China and its impact on the Iran file, reported on the failure of Washington's calculations during this visit.

The Zionist media outlet wrote that Donald Trump had hoped to achieve a "complete victory" on the Iran file—including the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and reaching a new nuclear agreement superior to the one from the Barack Obama era—before his trip to China.

China Has No Desire to Distance Itself from Iran

Haaretz added that Trump's visit showed that China has no desire to distance itself from Iran or weaken its strategic alliance with Tehran. Beijing still considers Iran a key partner in energy, trade, and the geopolitical balance against the United States, and is unwilling to sacrifice its relations with Tehran to appease Washington.

The Zionist newspaper wrote that Iran has also sought to manage international pressure by concluding new agreements and easing restrictions imposed on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating that it still has the ability to influence global energy security. This situation has further limited Trump's options for applying more pressure or taking military action against Iran.

China Will Not Play the Role of America's Savior

Haaretz concluded by emphasizing that, contrary to Washington's expectations, China will not only not play the role of America's savior in the Iran crisis, but may also strengthen Iran's position against American pressure by maintaining close cooperation with Tehran.

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