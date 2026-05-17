Mufti of Oman Calls on Muslims to Support the Palestinian Cause

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmed bin Hamad al-Khalili, the Mufti of Oman, condemned the Zionist crime in the assassination of Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhayb), a commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement.

Expressing sorrow and grief over the loss of this martyred commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, he condemned the Zionist enemy's aggression against him and other Palestinian martyrs, and beseeched Almighty God for abundant mercy for all innocent martyrs and for a magnificent and clear victory for all Islamic resistance groups.

The Mufti of Oman also called upon all Muslims to support the just cause of Palestine.

Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhayb), a commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, was recently martyred along with his wife, daughter, and a number of Palestinians in a cowardly assassination operation by the Zionist enemy in the center of Gaza City.

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