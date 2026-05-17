The Martyred Leader's Intellectual Framework Is the Islamic Ummah's Roadmap

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): To commemorate the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to explain his sublime human and divine values, a two-day interfaith seminar titled "The Martyred Leader: Standard-Bearer of Humanity" was held in Lucknow, India.

This interfaith seminar was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17, 2026, at the Tanzim al-Makatib complex in Lucknow. The organizers stated that the purpose of holding this program was to explain the personality and thoughts of the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as to promote human and divine values.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, in a message to this seminar, elaborating on various dimensions of the intellectual framework and leadership conduct of the martyred Imam, emphasized the role of religious thought, justice-orientation, religious democracy, and resistance to domination in the formation of a powerful and civilization-building Iran.

He also stated in this message that recognizing the great reformist figures of the Islamic world is a necessity for further familiarizing Islamic societies with their historical responsibilities and duties.

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