Head of Presidential Office Public Relations Visits ABNA News Agency

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Mr. Habib Abbasi, the Director General of Public Relations of the Presidential Office of Iran, visited the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) on Saturday May 16, 2026. During his tour, he met face-to-face with the agency's team of international reporters and was briefed by Mr. Sadrayi, the head of the news agency.

Mr. Sadrayi explained that ABNA's journalists had worked tirelessly, day and night, particularly over the past two months, to counter false war narratives and present factual, on-the-ground realities to the world.

Mr. Abbasi was shown presentations highlighting ABNA's international offices in different countries. He also watched a powerful field report that had been broadcast by ANT News, a leading German television network. The segment featured ABNA correspondent Zainab, who delivered an exceptionally brave and courageous live report from the heart of a missile attack in Tehran. As missiles struck civilian targets around her, Zainab continued to broadcast live, showing the world how the people of Iran remained resilient and steadfast amidst the bombings. Mr. Abbasi lauded this fearless form of international reporting.

Addressing the journalists, Mr. Abbasi emphasized the important responsibility they carry. "Words carry weight," he said. "The language you use in media matters immensely. As journalists, you must be even more careful, because what you say and how you say it shapes perceptions and realities."

He added that what personally attached him to ABNA was its very name — Ahlulbayt (AS). He recalled having met the heads of this news agency previously in Karbala, and now, as a government official, he was visiting a news agency carrying that sacred name. He further assured them that he remains available to resolve any issues they may face, as long as it is within his power.

Towards the end of the meeting, an Afghan reporter respectfully asked, "May I discuss an off-key topic?" Mr. Abbasi graciously granted permission. The reporter then brought up the ongoing Afghan migrant crisis. Mr. Abbasi listened patiently and responded thoughtfully, detailing several concrete steps and programs already undertaken to address the crisis. He assured the reporter that he would look further into the matter.

At the end, Mr. Abbasi thanked all the reporters for their precious time and for attending the meeting. With that, the meeting concluded.