Ayatollah Ramazani: Martyred Imam Khamenei Transformed the Islamic Lifestyle into the Software of the New Islamic Civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the 75th day of the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the unveiling ceremony of the Arabic version of the book "The Story of the Master" (Hikayat al-Sayyed) was held today, Thursday, with the presence of Iranian, Arab, and international figures and guests.

At this ceremony, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, offering condolences for the martyrdom of the "Martyred Imam" and all the martyrs of Islam, the mujahideen, and the martyrs of Minab to Imam Mahdi (a.s.), the front of truth, and the resistance front, stated, "Little has been said about the nature of this meeting and the book that narrates the memories of the martyred Imam of his venerable father. This book, in fact, presents a deep image of upbringing, spiritual refinement, and the religious lifestyle."

Referring to the personality of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Javad Khamenei, he said, "The venerable father of the martyred Imam was a jurist, a mujtahid, adorned with divine attributes, and courteous with divine etiquette. What is gleaned from the memories of this book is that he was a model and example both in self-discipline and in divine etiquette, and he had a profound influence on the personality of the martyred Imam; he was a father, a teacher, and a mentor."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "Anyone who wants to influence human society must first traverse the path of spiritual refinement and upbringing, because until a person is refined themselves, they cannot refine others." In this regard, he cited a narration from Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.), stating, "God refined His Prophet in the best manner and then made him a model for human society, to guide people toward monotheism, dignity, and justice."

Stating that the martyred Imam grew up in a home permeated with the Qur'an, supplication, teaching, refinement, and upbringing, he noted, "His father was a student of great scholars such as the late Na'ini and the late Sayyed Abul-Hasan Isfahani, and alongside his scholarly and jurisprudential standing, he lived an ascetic life in his dealings with the world and was strongly opposed to ostentation."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly emphasized, "Familiarity with the Qur'an and continuous study were prominent characteristics of this family, and the martyred Imam always emphasized constant study. Today, we must introduce this lifestyle to the world, because the contemporary world faces three types of lifestyles: a secular lifestyle, an atheistic lifestyle, and a faithful lifestyle."

He continued, "The faithful lifestyle that the martyred Imam introduced shows that a person can be a monotheist, spread love in society, and at the same time stand against oppression and arrogance; that is, be both a manifestation of divine mercy and a manifestation of divine wrath—both 'severe against the disbelievers' and 'merciful among themselves.'"

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the Second Step of the Revolution statement, stated, "In this statement, the martyred Imam raised seven basic recommendations, including scientific progress, ethics and spirituality, justice, the fight against corruption, and the Islamic lifestyle. Some might think that an Islamic lifestyle is not achievable in today's world, but personalities like Sayyed al-Imam al-Shahid have shown that this lifestyle is entirely possible—both in personal life and in governance."

He noted, "For several decades, efforts were made to eliminate or restrict religion, but Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam taught us that religion can be brought into the heart of social, political, and civilizational life, and that a society can be built that is neither domineering nor submissive."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the concept of Ghadir in the thought of the two Imams of the Revolution, said, "Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam did not consider Ghadir merely a historical occasion; rather, they introduced it as a model for people's participation in their own destiny and for the rule of the righteous and just over society."

He added, "Today, blessed by this Alawite upbringing, we can introduce just rulers like Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam to the world—rulers whose justice is superior to a thousand years of worship and who were able to establish the bond between faith and knowledge."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the monotheistic view of the martyred Imam, stated, "When a person places themselves within the monotheistic system and relies on divine power, they no longer see superficial powers as real power and with authority declare that 'America can't do a damn thing.'"

Ayatollah Ramazani, in another part of his remarks, described the bond between faith and knowledge as one of the most important characteristics of the martyred Imam's school of thought, saying, "The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution showed that society grows when faith and knowledge are placed side by side and when a person relies on divine power, not on the superficial powers of the world."

Referring to the role of the martyred Leader in global transformations, he stated, "Sayyed al-Imam al-Shahid was able to accompany the international community in a great uprising (Be'that)—an uprising not limited to the faithful, but which also influenced many free people and truth-seekers of the world."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added, "This great uprising (Be'that) paves the way for justice, spirituality, rationality, and human dignity in the world, and is rooted in a comprehensive and authentic Islamic perspective—a perspective that stands against distorted Islam and seeks to restore the human being to their true station."

In conclusion, he expressed hope that the Islamic Ummah would be able to continue this historical path and, by relying on the promotion of dignity, the pursuit of justice, scientific orientation, support for the oppressed, and confrontation with oppressors, pave the way for the realization of a divine society and the groundwork for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

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