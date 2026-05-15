AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Imanipour, the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, met with Ms. Olga Lyubimova, the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, in the city of Kazan, emphasizing the importance of cultural interactions between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation.

Imanipour, during this meeting held on the sidelines of the meeting of culture ministers of OIC member states, while expressing gratitude for the support of the Russian nation and government for the Islamic Republic during the third imposed war by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, emphasized the historical ties and the prominent role of cultural interactions between the two countries.

Imanipour said, "Today, Russia plays a constructive role in the Islamic world, and the current meeting of culture ministers of OIC member states hosted by Kazan is an example of this."

He also, referring to the importance of continuing to hold cultural weeks in the two countries, stated, "We are ready to hold the Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran next September in Moscow. On the occasion of Kazan's designation as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2026, part of Iran's Cultural Week could be held in this city."

Imanipour added that the holding of Russian Cultural Week in Iran left a good memory among Iranians.

The Russian Minister of Culture, during this meeting, while thanking Iran for its presence at the Kazan, Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2026 ceremony, emphasized the importance of cultural relations between Russia and Iran.

She also, expressing appreciation for the presence of renowned Iranian director Majid Majidi in Russia and the screening of his films, expressed a desire to develop cinematic diplomacy between the two countries.

Ms. Lyubimova also said, given the reception of the Iranian film "God of War" in Russia, the country would like to have a similar experience in Iran.

In this meeting, which was also attended by Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia; Hossein Divsalar, the Deputy for Scientific and Cultural Affairs of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization; Masoud Ahmadvand, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic in Russia; and Davoud Mirzakhani, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic in Kazan, Ms. Lyubimova presented a plaque to Masoud Ahmadvand in appreciation of his efforts in Russia.

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