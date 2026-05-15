Gharibabadi: BRICS Should Show a Serious Reaction to the Military Aggression Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, elaborated on various aspects of the BRICS meeting, discussing its latest status and agenda.

Referring to the position of the BRICS group in the global economy, Gharibabadi said, "BRICS is a powerful economic bloc that holds over 28 percent of the world's economic power and half of its population."

The Deputy Foreign Minister added, "At the Foreign Ministers' meeting, important regional and international issues, global governance, and economic innovations will be examined."

Final Statement: Countering Unilateralism and Promoting Multilateralism

Gharibabadi added, "The final statement includes countering unilateralism, promoting multilateralism, and strengthening economic cooperation. Also, the use of artificial intelligence while reducing risks will be among the important clauses of the BRICS statement."

Expectation from BRICS to React to the Aggression Against Iran

Referring to the recent crimes of the United States and Israeli regimes against Iran, the Deputy Foreign Minister stated, "Given the military aggression of the American regime and the Zionist regime against Iran, it is expected that the BRICS members will show a serious reaction."

Gharibabadi emphasized, "The issue of the military aggression of the American regime and the Zionist regime against Iran will be particularly addressed in the Foreign Minister's discussions in India."

He concluded by noting, "We will continue our discussions so that the BRICS members demonstrate solidarity and respect for national sovereignty."

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