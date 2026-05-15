Axios: Trump Is Caught Between Pressure on Iran and Concerns Over Economic Consequences

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Axios reported that Donald Trump's administration is facing a political and economic challenge regarding Iran. According to the report, Trump's recent remarks that he does "not think about the financial situation of Americans" when considering options against Iran have sparked debate within the White House. Some of his advisors have interpreted these remarks as a sign of Trump's determination to continue the policy of pressure on Iran without direct regard for domestic economic consequences, warning that this issue could be used by Democrats in election campaigns.

Meanwhile, American officials believe that Iran is counting on internal pressures in the United States, including election campaigns, energy price fluctuations, and the inflation issue. In contrast, some analysts close to the Republican Party have warned that any increase in fuel prices resulting from tensions with Iran could negatively affect the electoral atmosphere and the administration's economic situation.

According to the report, the U.S. administration is considering several options, including increasing naval pressure on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz or even attacking some of Iran's infrastructure if the negotiation deadlock continues. According to Axios sources, any potential military action would be coordinated with Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The report also warns that escalating tensions could lead to a rapid increase in oil prices and volatility in global financial markets, while some intelligence assessments indicate that Iran's economy may be more resilient to pressure than Washington's forecasts.

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