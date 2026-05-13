Trump's Fury at Media Reports of U.S. Defeats Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The U.S. president, criticizing media outlets that report on Washington's defeats against Iran, accused them of "treason."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed anger at American media that acknowledge Iran's military capabilities, writing, "When the fake news media says the Iranian enemy is doing well militarily against us, that is practically treason."

The U.S. president, who has been defeated in his confrontation with Iran and, under economic pressure and rising gasoline and other commodity prices resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the naval blockade, has continued the ceasefire with Iran, claimed that such reports published by the media give Iran "false hope."

Trump, emphasizing that "these are American cowards who wish ill upon this country," said, "Only losers, ingrates, and fools are capable of arguing against America!"

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