Rejection of Kuwait's Baseless Allegations Concerning Four Iranian Citizens

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issuing a statement, declared the allegations raised in the statements of Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior regarding Iran's planning of hostile actions against Kuwait as absolutely baseless and rejected them.

In this statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the inappropriate action of the Kuwaiti government in politically and publicly exploiting the case of four agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran who were performing their duty within the framework of routine naval patrolling and entered Kuwait's territorial waters due to a malfunction in their navigation system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, recalling Iran's principled policy of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, including Kuwait, stated that it expects the Kuwaiti authorities, while avoiding hasty comments and baseless allegations, to pursue the existing issues through official channels.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized the necessity of granting the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kuwait immediate access to the detained Iranian nationals in accordance with international law, as well as their immediate release.

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