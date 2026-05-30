Unions Stage Nationwide General Strike in Italy, Protest Israel's Genocide in Gaza, Aggression on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Unions in Italy have staged demonstrations and a nationwide general strike, urging officials to meet their demands, including an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip and its aggression against Lebanon.

Demonstrations and transport disruptions took place across the country on Friday as part of the strike, which was organized by grassroots labor unions.

The participating groups strongly condemned “the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese people” and called on the Italian government to immediately suspend all political and commercial relations with Israel.

The 24-hour strike was called by several grassroots unions, including CUB, SGB, SI COBAS, and USI, in coordination with pro-Palestinian organizations.

Marches and rallies were held in major cities including Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Turin, Palermo, and Catania.

Protesters also highlighted the “high cost of living generated by wars,” while demanding higher wages and pensions, an end to evictions, and the elimination of insecure employment.

The strike was launched to increase pressure on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, which the unions accuse of seeking to restrict the right to strike.

Italy’s state railway operator, FS, reported that a separate rail workers’ strike began on Thursday night and continued until Friday evening, causing widespread disruptions to train services nationwide.

Italy’s state railway group, FS, said a separate strike by rail workers began on Thursday night and would continue until Friday evening, affecting train services nationwide.

The 24-hour strike called by several trade unions began at 9 pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday.

It caused disruptions across parts of Italy on Friday, affecting rail services, schools and hospitals.

Public transport was operating only on a limited basis in Milan, as cities across the country geared up for demonstrations.

Rail disruptions were also affecting some international train connections on Friday.

Such strikes are a regular occurrence in Italy to protest the right-wing government policies and its close ties with the US and Israeli regime.

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