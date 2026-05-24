France Bans Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir From Entry Over Abuse of Detained Gaza Flotilla Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: France has banned Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering its territory following international outrage over his treatment of activists detained during the occupying regime’s raid on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the decision on Saturday, saying Paris was responding to growing anger over the abuse and humiliation of pro-Palestinian activists seized by Israeli forces in international waters.

“As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory,” Barrot wrote on X.

He added that France, alongside Italy, is urging the European Union to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir over the incident.

The move comes after Ben-Gvir posted a controversial video showing himself mocking detained activists who were kneeling on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs following the Israeli navy’s invasion of the aid flotilla.

The footage sparked condemnation across Europe and beyond.

Britain on Thursday summoned Israel’s top diplomat in London, saying it “strongly condemned” Ben-Gvir’s conduct and demanded explanations regarding the treatment and detention conditions of the activists.

Poland also imposed a five-year entry ban on Ben-Gvir and summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Warsaw after Polish citizens were among those detained during the raid.

“In the democratic world, we do not abuse and gloat over people in custody,” Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said while demanding accountability from the Israeli minister.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani similarly called on the European Union to consider sanctions against Ben-Gvir over the “harassment and humiliation” of activists in violation of basic human rights.

The flotilla, carrying hundreds of activists from dozens of countries, had departed from Turkey in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Rights groups representing the detainees said several activists suffered injuries following their arrest, with some requiring hospitalization after being beaten by Israeli forces.

The incident has intensified international criticism of Israel’s blockade of Gaza and its repeated targeting of humanitarian missions attempting to reach the besieged coastal enclave.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing at least 72,783 people, injuring 172,779, and displacing more than two million Palestinians across the besieged strip.

Meanwhile, the regime’s blockade of the territory has caused severe shortages of food, drinking water, medicine and fuel.

Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people, has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade since 2007.

With activists from more than 46 countries now detained by Israel, flotilla organizers say they were forcibly brought against their will to occupied Palestine, where they have been “subjected to interrogations, death threats, sleep deprivation and medical neglect.”

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