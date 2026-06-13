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Noorani Mosque Demolition in Jaipur Draws Strong Reaction from Muslim Community

13 June 2026 - 11:26
News ID: 1826439
Source: Abna24
Noorani Mosque Demolition in Jaipur Draws Strong Reaction from Muslim Community

Muslim organizations in Jaipur have announced plans to protest after the demolition of Noorani Mosque, expressing strong anger over the action.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to reports, the demolition was carried out by the Jaipur Development Authority as part of a road expansion project along the Malviya Nagar–Jagatpura 80-foot road corridor. Authorities said the mosque, along with several other structures, was obstructing the planned widening of the road.

However, members of the mosque committee and local Muslim residents rejected this explanation, claiming that the mosque had all the necessary legal documents. They also stated that a dispute over the property was pending before a Waqf Tribunal and that a hearing on the matter was expected soon.

Local Muslims said the mosque had stood in the area for many years and should not have been demolished before the legal process was completed. A representative of the mosque committee described the demolition as unjust and said the manner in which it was carried out had deeply hurt the Muslim community.

Several Muslim organizations in Jaipur have announced protests and public demonstrations in response to the demolition. They warned that if their concerns are not addressed, the protest campaign could develop into a larger public movement.

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