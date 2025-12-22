After Shimla, Indian Authorities Seek to Raze Two Stories of Dehradun Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Action against the much-discussed Sanjauli Masjid in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla has now reached its final stage, with work set to begin on demolishing the remaining upper floors after official approval of the budget.

Officials confirmed that the proposed budget for the demolition has been cleared by the concerned department. The process had been delayed for months due to paperwork, but authorities said all formal steps have now been completed and the work has started.

The Sanjauli mosque had already seen two floors removed earlier. The remaining upper portion is now being taken down, even as many in the Muslim community say the action has caused deep pain and a sense of being singled out.

Mohammad Latif, president of the mosque committee, said the target was to remove all three floors within a month after the structure was declared illegal.

“We have been told that the mosque has been marked as illegal, and the plan is to remove the remaining floors within the given time,” he said. “We are cooperating so that the work is completed peacefully.”

He added that the committee was working with the administration to avoid any tension in the area.

“Our effort is to follow the directions given to us, even though this has hurt the religious feelings of local Muslims,” Latif said.

While demolition work moves ahead in Sanjauli, a similar action has been reported from Uttarakhand, where authorities sealed parts of a mosque in Dehradun district.

In Kandogal village of Thano area of Dehradun, the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), along with the district administration, sealed the first and second floors of a mosque, stating that the construction was carried out without registration and without an approved building plan.

Officials said the action was taken in the presence of police personnel. However, considering that people live on the ground floor, residents were given a few days’ time before any further steps.

An MDDA official said the inquiry showed that a mosque was being run on the first and second floors of a residential building without permission.

“Construction was found on an area measuring about 20 by 40 feet, without any approved site map or legal clearance,” the official said.

According to the authority, a show-cause notice had already been issued under the Uttarakhand Urban and Rural Planning and Development Act, and construction work was stopped earlier. Several hearing dates were fixed, but officials claimed the concerned committee failed to give a proper reply or produce valid documents.

Members of the local Muslim community, however, say such actions create fear and insecurity. One resident, who did not wish to be named, said, “Mosques are being watched closely, while many other illegal structures remain untouched. This makes us feel targeted.”

Community elders said that places of worship should be handled with care and fairness.

“If the law is applied, it should be applied equally to all, not only to Muslims,” another local Muslim said.

The developments in Sanjauli and Dehradun have once again raised questions about equal treatment, with Muslims urging authorities to act without bias and respect religious sentiments while enforcing the law.