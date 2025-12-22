Mosque Should Serve as Center of Social Mission Along with Worship: Mahmood Madani

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani, has said that a mosque should not be limited only to the performance of prayers; rather, transforming it into an effective center for social and welfare activities is an urgent need of the time. He expressed these views during a thought-provoking address before the Friday prayer at Bismillah Mosque, Bismillah Nagar, Bengaluru.

Mahmood Madani stated that when a person bows before Allah Almighty, he should bow both individually and collectively, but true success is achieved only when the heart bows along with the head. He said that although this world appears to be created for us, in reality it is a means of preparation for the Hereafter.

Emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility, he said that no single individual constitutes a nation; rather, a society and a nation are formed through the collective efforts of individuals. In this context, he outlined three basic principles for a successful and prosperous life: earning lawful (halal) sustenance, proper upbringing of children, and complete avoidance of intoxicants.

While speaking on the importance of halal earnings, Madani said that income may be small, but it must be lawful, because unlawful earnings lead to failure in both this world and the Hereafter. He described the growing trend of interest (usury) as an organized conspiracy, stating that through it not only Muslims but all of humanity are being harmed.

Addressing the issue of children’s upbringing, he stressed that parents must give equal attention to both religious and worldly education of their children. Expressing concern, he said that in the past children hesitated to speak disrespectfully to their parents, whereas today parents fear that their children might feel offended. He warned that if proper upbringing is not ensured in time, the condition of future generations could become even more alarming.

Highlighting addiction as a third major issue, Maulana Madani drew attention to the increasing use of various intoxicants, especially among Muslim youth, and termed it extremely dangerous. He said that saving the younger generation from this social evil is one of the most urgent challenges of the present time.

He appreciated the ongoing religious and social activities at Bismillah Mosque, stating that it is encouraging to see the mosque functioning not only as a place of worship but also as a center for welfare and social services. Addressing Mufti Iftikhar Ahmed Qasmi, President of Jamiat Ulema Karnataka, he urged that this mission should not be confined to just one mosque but should be developed into a comprehensive movement.

On this occasion, Mahmood Madani was warmly welcomed by mosque and neighborhood representatives. Later, he also delivered addresses before Friday prayers at various mosques in Bengaluru, including Masjid Quba and Eidgah Mosque, Jayanagar 4th Block. On these occasions, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Muhammad Hakimuddin Qasmi and Maulana Ibrahim Tarapuri also addressed the gatherings.

Thousands of faithful participated in these programs and greatly benefited from the reformative and socially enriching messages delivered during the addresses.