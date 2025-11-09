Jamiat Chief Slams PM Modi on Polythetic Song!

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani has strongly opposed the order given by Block Education Officers in several states. They asked all government and private school students and parents to sing "Vande Mataram" and record it on video. He called this a clear violation of the religious freedom given by the Indian Constitution and a dangerous example.

Maulana Madani also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement. The PM tried to link the removal of some verses of Vande Mataram with the Partition of India. Madani said this statement is misleading and far from the truth.

Maulana Mahmood Madani said: "This poem is completely based on beliefs that go against the oneness of God. Especially in the remaining four verses, the country is compared to Goddess Durga and words of worship are used for it. This is against the faith of any Muslim. The Indian Constitution gives every citizen religious freedom (Article 25) and freedom of expression (Article 19). Under these articles, no one can be forced to adopt a slogan, song, or idea that goes against their religious beliefs or conscience. The respected Supreme Court has also ruled that no citizen can be forced to sing the national anthem or any song that hurts their religious feelings."

He made it clear: "Love and worship are two different things. Muslims do not need to prove how much they love this country. The sacrifices of Muslims for the unity, safety, and freedom of India are unforgettable. Our view is that patriotism comes from loyalty in the heart and from actions, not from shouting slogans."

Maulana Madani called the Prime Minister's statement about Vande Mataram untrue. He said: "Historical records are very clear. On 26 October 1937, Rabindranath Tagore wrote a letter to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru advising that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be accepted as the national song because the rest clash with the beliefs of monotheistic religions. Based on this, the Congress Working Committee decided on 29 October 1937 to accept only those two stanzas. So today, misusing Tagore's name to forcibly impose the full poem is not only against historical facts but also an insult to national unity and to Guruji Tagore himself. It is sad that the Prime Minister linked this to the Partition of India, while Tagore's advice was actually for national unity."

Maulana Madani stressed: "The debate on Vande Mataram should stay within respect for religious beliefs and constitutional freedoms, not become political blame-gaming."

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appeals to the Prime Minister and all national leaders: Please do not use such sensitive religious and historical matters for political gain. Instead, fulfill your constitutional duty to promote mutual respect, tolerance, and unity in the country.

