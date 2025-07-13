Assassination of Maulana Khan Zaib a Vicious Plot to Silence a Voice of Unity – Senator Raja Nasir Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, said in a statement issued by the media cell that the Pashtun nation and all conscious, peace-loving, and unity-supporting circles across the country are deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal assassination of Maulana Khan Zaib—a well-known Pashtun religious scholar, a strong advocate of Muslim unity, and a leader of the Awami National Party (ANP).

He emphasized that this was not merely the killing of an individual but a heinous conspiracy aimed at silencing a powerful voice of unity, a voice that had long been targeted by anti-national elements operating in the region. Maulana Khan Zaib was not only a man of knowledge and wisdom, but also a representative of the intellectual and cultural heritage of the Pashtun society. He was actively committed to sectarian harmony, national solidarity, and Muslim unity.

His martyrdom, said Allama Raja Nasir, is an attack on the centuries-old tradition of tolerance, mutual respect, and social harmony in Pashtun lands. Behind this tragedy are the same forces that want to keep the region in a constant state of unrest and conflict.

He added that this incident raises serious questions about the performance of the current so-called rulers, security forces, and law enforcement agencies. “How long will moderate, patriotic, and constructive members of society be targeted by this cycle of terrorism?” he asked.

Allama Nasir stressed the urgent need for all oppressed, aware, and peace-loving communities to unite and resist these conspiracies. It is a collective responsibility to stop such destructive plots and maintain an atmosphere of peace, unity, and brotherhood in the region.

He concluded by expressing deep sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred Maulana Khan Zaib, his followers, the Awami National Party, and the Pashtun people. “May Allah Almighty forgive the martyr, elevate his ranks in the hereafter, and keep his thoughts and struggle alive and shining.”