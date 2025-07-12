  1. Home
Pakistan-Iran held virtual meeting, discussions Afghan issue

12 July 2025 - 12:18
News ID: 1706909
Source: Abna24
In a virtual meeting between the Director General for South Asian Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, discussions were held on the Afghan issue.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General of the South Asia Department at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on July 11 through a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that a virtual meeting between Iran and Pakistan regarding Afghanistan had taken place.

In his post, he stated that the meeting with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan involved a very constructive exchange on matters related to Afghanistan.

Bahrami noted that both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, enhance economic collaboration with Afghanistan, and continue efforts to support the establishment of peace and stability in the country.

