Pakistani Shia organizations to launch campaign against possible recognition of Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Participants of a recent meeting have made it clear that the Shia community of Pakistan will never allow the recognition of Israel under any circumstances. A decision has been made to launch a well-organized campaign against this possibility. As part of the first phase, a press conference will be held to announce the future course of action.

The joint meeting of various Shia organizations was held at Wahdat House in Karachi, with participation from notable groups such as the Shia Ulema Council, Imamia Students Organization, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Hayat-e-Aimma Masajid-o-Ulama-e-Imamia, and Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa (PBUH), among others. The gathering included detailed discussions on challenges faced during the month of Muharram and potential solutions.

One of the central issues discussed was the concern over potential signals from the Pakistani government suggesting recognition of Israel, particularly criticizing recent statements by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.

The meeting concluded with a firm stance: Pakistan’s Shia community will firmly resist any move toward recognizing Israel, and a nationwide campaign will be launched to counter such developments.