Defense Minister: Iran ready for any scenario amid post-war tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has voiced skepticism over the ceasefire following recent hostilities, emphasizing Iran's readiness to respond to any renewed aggression with decisive force.

According to IRNA, in separate phone conversations on Monday with defense ministers from Turkey and Malaysia, Nasirzadeh stated that while Iran does not seek to escalate conflict in the region, it remains fully prepared for various contingency scenarios. “The Islamic Republic does not trust the ceasefire and has anticipated multiple responses should new provocations arise,” he told his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.

Güler welcomed the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that Iran’s nuclear negotiations would conclude in a fair and constructive outcome, benefiting both Iran and the broader region.

During his call with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Nasirzadeh extended gratitude for Malaysia’s firm support of Iran amid what he described as an imposed and unjust war waged by the United States and Israel.

In response, Nordin affirmed Malaysia’s stance, calling Iran a reliable ally and reiterating his country’s condemnation of Israel’s role in the conflict. He praised the bravery and cohesion of Iran’s armed forces and population throughout the 12-day war and added that “Israel has failed to realize its objectives, and its claims have been exposed as fiction.

...................

End/ 257