Over 30,000 Malaysians rally in Kuala Lumpur to protest Israeli aggression in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 30,000 Malaysians gathered at Merdeka Square in a powerful show of solidarity with Palestinians, demanding an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the immediate reopening of the Rafah crossing to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

According to Iran Press, the mass rally, organized by civil society coalition Malaysia Bangkit untuk Gaza, united over 500 groups from across ethnic, religious, and political lines. Protesters condemned what they described as Israel’s “weaponization of hunger” and called on global powers to intervene in what they framed as a humanitarian catastrophe.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a video message, urged world leaders — including U.S. President Donald Trump — to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and allow aid to reach Gaza’s starving population. “Pressure Netanyahu’s regime to stop the attacks and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the defenseless women, men, and children of Gaza,” Anwar said.

The rally’s location, Merdeka Square — a symbol of Malaysia’s independence — added weight to the protest’s message, reflecting the country’s long-standing support for Palestinian self-determination. Organizers emphasized that the crisis in Gaza is not just a regional issue but a global moral challenge.

Malaysia has hosted dozens of pro-Palestine demonstrations in recent years, but Friday’s turnout was among the largest, signaling growing public frustration over the perceived inaction of the United Nations and Islamic nations in stopping the violence.

The protest comes amid escalating Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City, which have drawn international condemnation and warnings from UN officials of a looming humanitarian disaster.

...................

End/ 257