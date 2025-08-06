Iran, Malaysia urge Islamic unity over Gaza crisis

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – In a phone call with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the urgent need for united Islamic action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

On Wednesday morning, Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, emphasizing the need for collective efforts by Islamic countries to prevent the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

He stated that the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza are unacceptable to any free human being. "I hope Islamic countries act with active diplomacy and coordinated pressure to prevent the continuation of these crimes in Gaza and confront them with unity and responsibility."

The president added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always defended the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation and called on other Islamic countries to take a stronger and more proactive stance in support of the Palestinian people and Gaza. "Collective effort to confront the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza will be effective," he said.

Referring to the recent 12-day imposed war by the Zionist regime against Iran, Pezeshkian noted, "Our only fault is defending the oppressed Palestinian people and their human rights, and our hatred for the injustice they suffer. The arrogant powers of the world consider this a crime and exert pressure on us for it."

Elsewhere in the call, the Iranian president called for the expansion of cooperation with Malaysia and strengthening interactions across all areas of mutual interest.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for his part, condemned the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza. He said the Malaysian government had issued a strong statement against Israel’s actions and was actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza. "We hope, with the cooperation and solidarity of other Islamic countries, we can put an end to these crimes," he said.

Anwar also reaffirmed his government's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and assured Pezeshkian of Malaysia's respect for the Iranian government and people.

At the end of the call, the Malaysian prime minister thanked Pezeshkian for inviting him to visit Iran and expressed his readiness to do so.

