Pres. Pezeshkian highlights journalists’ role in strengthening unity, cohesion in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the duty of journalists in enhancing unity and cohesion is crucial, saying that there are many common points in society, and alongside that, differences are also natural. If the media promotes a culture of accepting disagreements, both stability and cohesion will be strengthened.

During an unannounced visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on the occasion of the National Journalist Day, President Pezeshkian congratulated journalists, emphasizing his presence in this organization is to appreciate the efforts of journalists, managers, and staff of the national media.

On Saturday, the president pointed to the role of the Iranian journalists during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, noting that the regime targeted the IRIB headquarters because it feared the news and awareness of the people.

He added that the dedicated journalists in Iran and the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, convey the voice of the oppressed and the reality of Israeli aggressions to the world, even sacrificing their lives in this path, which is commendable and highly valuable.

Pezeshkian further noted that the enemy thought that with its attacks on the national media outlet, news dissemination would stop. It also aimed to create chaos by assassinating commanders, scientists, and military and law enforcement personnel. However, commanders were replaced, scientific management continued, and IRIB never ceased its activities for even a moment. The national media demonstrated its impact more than ever, and the people's support in this regard is worthy of appreciation. These voices, messages, and collaborations forced the regime to accept that they could not achieve their goals.

“These actions seem to be the result of US policies and their agents who intended to steer the country (Iran) towards their sinister goals, but with the efforts and participation of the national media, commanders, and the armed forces, the enemy was forced to cease its aggression,” the president continued.

According to President Pezeshkian, the media was able to play a valuable role by creating empathy and unity, and it is hoped that this process will continue with strength. Iran belongs to all Iranians, and whether they are inside or living abroad, they will defend the country with strength, and this message must be conveyed powerfully by the national media. The media must clearly express the reality that differing viewpoints are natural and should not turn into division and enmity.

“If the media can promote a culture of accepting differences and turn disagreements into dialogue, both stability and cohesion will be strengthened, and groups and movements will work together for the country's progress. It must be accepted that alongside differences, there are significant common principles on which everyone is united and strives for the pride of Iran,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

