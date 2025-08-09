Photos: Commemoration of 47 Child Martyrs of 12-Day Imposed War

According to the AhlulBayt (a) International News Agency – ABNA – a ceremony honoring 47 child martyrs of the 12-day imposed war was held on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the Ameneh Infant Care Center of Tehran. The event was attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi, and Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.