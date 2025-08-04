Iranian President met a group of Shia and Sunni scholars in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a meeting with a group of Shia and Sunni scholars in Pakistan, emphasized that silence in the face of the Zionist regime’s continued atrocities against the oppressed people of Gaza amounts to complicity with oppression.

This meeting between Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Shia and Sunni religious scholars, along with developments such as U.S. President Trump’s controversial immigration bill, Russia’s criticism of the West’s anti-Iran stance, a Yemeni drone strike on Occupied Territories, and Brazil’s president taking a stand against Trump, are among the most important Iran and world news stories in the past 24 hours, as reported in this Pars Today news roundup.

Pezeshkian meets with Shia and Sunni scholars in Pakistan

On Sunday, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with a group of Shia and Sunni scholars in Pakistan. Referring to the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, Pezeshkian emphasized that our responsibility in the face of such crimes goes beyond mere condemnation. “Silence in the face of such oppression is complicity with oppression,” he stressed.

Drawing on religious teachings and the values instilled through Islamic sermons and texts, Pezeshkian stated: “It is on this foundation that we strive to establish justice—first within our own society and among ourselves.”

The Iranian president highlighted that Islamic scholars have always stressed justice and fairness as core principles. He added: “If we are to serve as a model for others, reform must begin with ourselves. This is the point where everything starts—fairness is the foundation of all reform.”

